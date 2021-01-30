Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report earnings per share of $5.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $3.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $18.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.75 to $18.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $283,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

GPI traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.62. The company had a trading volume of 239,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $162.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

