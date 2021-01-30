GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) Trading Down 13.6%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC)’s share price dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 1,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.