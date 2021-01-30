GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGTTF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 135,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,539. GTEC has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

