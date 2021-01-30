Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.51. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 33,060 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.57). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

