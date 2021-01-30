GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of -298.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

