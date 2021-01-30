GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after buying an additional 82,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,647 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $237.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.27. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

