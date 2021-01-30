GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $347.75 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $364.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.95 and its 200 day moving average is $322.30.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

