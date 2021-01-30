GWM Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,029,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,707,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

