GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

