GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 366,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,877 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period.

INDA stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

