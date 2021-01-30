GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 64,118 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,118 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRMA. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $27.21 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.