GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

