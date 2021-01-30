GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.37.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $280.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

