GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.35

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $24.82 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,950,467 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.