Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Genpact comprises about 3.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Genpact worth $18,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of G. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. 880,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,743. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

