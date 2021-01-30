Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 5,736 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the quarter. PVH accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of PVH worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in PVH by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.26. 880,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $349,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

