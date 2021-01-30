Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.27. 11,618,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 12,775,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $481,692,000 after buying an additional 633,761 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after buying an additional 430,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

