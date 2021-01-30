Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the December 31st total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,745,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGEEF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Halo Labs has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Halo Labs

Halo Labs Inc operates as a cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution company that grows, extracts, and processes cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates. The company also offers edible products in California and Oregon. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. Halo Labs Inc has a strategic partnership with High Tide Inc; and with OG DNA Genetics Inc to develop genetics in Oregon.

