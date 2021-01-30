Handshake Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Handshake has a total market cap of $43.04 million and $1.30 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,724.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.29 or 0.03968255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00384198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.01184816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.06 or 0.00522055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00405537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00247983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00022044 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 351,563,637 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

