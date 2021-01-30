Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

