Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Up 107.4% in January

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the December 31st total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HNSBF remained flat at $$29.50 during trading hours on Friday. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

