Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 70 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,366.68.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,403.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,290.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,510.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.