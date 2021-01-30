Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $32.43 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.