Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $141.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

