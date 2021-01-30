Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -234.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,328.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,134 shares of company stock valued at $39,888,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

