Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $574,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $94.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

