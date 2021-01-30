Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,100 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 41.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 717.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 763,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 669,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

INFY stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $19.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

