Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $128,000 Position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN opened at $8.81 on Friday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of -146.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

