Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $96.43 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

