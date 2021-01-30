Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY opened at $62.51 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

