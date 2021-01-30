Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HRGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

