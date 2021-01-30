Harvest Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.54 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $69.79 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $152.95 or 0.00446653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 471,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,327 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

