Hashgard Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $71,135.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $71,135.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.32 or 0.00913409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.02 or 0.04612328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018650 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

