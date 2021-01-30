Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of HAYN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 162,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,199. The stock has a market cap of $294.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAYN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

