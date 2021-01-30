HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Cut by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 276.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,584,000 after buying an additional 474,835 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $1,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.48. 1,531,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,580 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,067 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.29.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

