Head to Head Analysis: Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) and Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Capital has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Solar Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Solar Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Solar Capital pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Solar Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital -3.90% 7.19% 3.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

Solar Capital has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Solar Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Capital $154.71 million 4.74 $56.02 million $1.71 10.15

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Solar Capital beats Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) Missouri Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Missouri Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.