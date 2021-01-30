Head to Head Comparison: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) vs. Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Dialog Semiconductor 5.42% 14.62% 10.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Dialog Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 3.16 $301.45 million $3.47 18.28

Dialog Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 2 1 2 0 2.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 2 9 0 2.82

Semiconductor Manufacturing International presently has a consensus target price of $23.04, suggesting a potential upside of 64.57%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), Sub-PMICs, Charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, motor control ICs, solid state drive ICs, and custom ethernet ICs for portable and mobile devices, automotive infotainment systems, solid state drives, and gaming applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi system on chips, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for ordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

