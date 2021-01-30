Head to Head Contrast: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) and Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP)

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integrated BioPharma and Galera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Galera Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Galera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.25%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than Integrated BioPharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Galera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated BioPharma 8.56% 94.28% 21.94% Galera Therapeutics N/A -151.01% -60.72%

Volatility & Risk

Integrated BioPharma has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Galera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated BioPharma $52.77 million 0.53 $4.11 million N/A N/A Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.93 million ($16.31) -0.69

Integrated BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Galera Therapeutics.

Summary

Integrated BioPharma beats Galera Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized healthcare providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. This segment also sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products through the Internet; provides warehousing and fulfilment services; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer. It is also involved in developing GC4711, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic and lung cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

