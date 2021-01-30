Head to Head Review: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CF Bankshares and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CF Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.68%. Given CF Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CF Bankshares is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31% Sturgis Bancorp 20.20% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Sturgis Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $46.82 million 1.91 $9.60 million $2.03 8.29 Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.61 $4.93 million N/A N/A

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Sturgis Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, Columbiana, and Blue Ash Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, car and recreational vehicle, equipment and machinery, government supported, commercial, commercial real estate and commercial construction, residential and residential construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, remote deposit capture, and checks reorder services; mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, mortgage disability, consumer, and commercial insurance products; and invests in liquid assets, including securities of federal and state agencies, certificates of deposit at insured financial institutions, and federal funds. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, cash management, investment brokerage advisory, and investment and financial advisory services; and Internet and mobile banking, bill pay, and telebank phone banking services. It operates through 12 offices; and loan production offices located in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Sturgis, Michigan.

