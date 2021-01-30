HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Trading 5.3% Higher

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.15. 159,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 99,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

