HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $27,142,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 407,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 792,450 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

