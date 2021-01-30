Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.