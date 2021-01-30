Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.53.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,157 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $27,148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,105 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $15,454,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

