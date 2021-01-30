Hedera Hashgraph Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $562.95 million and $64.19 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00052097 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00198419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009642 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002997 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,665,755 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.