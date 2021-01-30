HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $512.28 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $512.28 million and $178,464.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00004345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007642 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars.

