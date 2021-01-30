HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F)’s (HEI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.11 ($78.95).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

HEI opened at €61.02 ($71.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.22 and its 200-day moving average is €56.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €69.70 ($82.00).

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.