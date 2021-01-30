Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Short Interest Up 5,233.3% in January

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 5,233.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hempstract stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46. Hempstract has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

