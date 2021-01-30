Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

