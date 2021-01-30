Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTBK. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $526.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

