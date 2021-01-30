Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HESAY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $109.36.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

